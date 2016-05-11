Glengrant
Home/Whiskey & Scotch/Glengrant

Glengrant

Single Malt Scotch | 750 ml | Starts at $52.99
Flavors that are creamy and fruity, with a slightly dry finish. 40% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSC-GLENG-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalScotch

You May Also Like