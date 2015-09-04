Serpent's Bite
Serpent's Bite

Apple Cider Flavored Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $20.49
Canada. Sweet, crisp apple cider flavors paired with smooth whiskey. 70 Proof
SkuWS-SERPNT-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

