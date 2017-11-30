Fireball – Cinnamon Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Bold and intense, this spiced whisky packs plenty of flavor. Fireball is basically what happens when you drop atomic fireballs in your liquor, and it’s just as much fun to drink as it sounds. Spice up your cocktails with a little blast of Fireball! Most commonly enjoyed as a shot, a mixed drink, or out of a flask on a cold day.
More By Fireball
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (0)