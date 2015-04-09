Chivas Extra
Chivas Extra

Blended Scotch Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $42.99
Deep in aroma, rich in fruitiness, caramel, vanilla and generous in sweetness. Long luxurious finish. 40% ABV
SkuSC-CHVEXT-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalScotch

