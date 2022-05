Wild Turkey – Bourbon

Originally crafted by Kentucky Bourbon Hall-of-Famer Eddie Russell as “Wild Turkey 81”, Wild Turkey Bourbon is aged in American White Oak barrels with the deepest, No. 4 “alligator” char.