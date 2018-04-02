Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Sazerac 18 YR Rye Whiskey – Blended Bourbon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
WHISKEY OF THE YEAR MALT ADVOCATE, FOUR STARS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SPIRITS JOURNAL. Huge spicy aroma with notes of oak and molasses. Long, warm finish preceeded by notes of mint, cinnamon, vanilla.
More By Sazerac Company Inc.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos