Joseph Magnus – Bourbon

Sourced 12-year-old bourbon from Indiana, this bourbon spends 6-12 months in our finishing casks – Oloroso Sherry, Pedro Ximénez and Cognac – to deliver rich, deep flavors with notes of orange citrus, dried dark fruits, caramel and vanilla.