Garrison Brothers – Cowboy Bourbon

750 ml From $ 204.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Voted Best American Micro Whiskey for both 2015 & 2017 by Jim Murray's Whisky Bible. This is barrel proof, uncut, unfiltered whiskey aged at least 4 and 1/2 years. Only 3700 bottles were produced.