Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Elijah Craig 20yr Bourbon 90pr – Blended Bourbon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Nutty toffee, pecan pie, apricot, berried jam, and nougat, peppered with cinnamon, mint, cocoa, and tobacco. Warming, with polished leather and dried spice on the on the finish.
More By Elijah Craig
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos