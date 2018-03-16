Crown Royal – bourbon Mash
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This special blend showcases the warm vanilla and subtle oaky notes of Crown’s bourbon mash whiskeys. This whisky has been aged in a combination of new charred American oak and previously-bourbon barrels. Hold your tumbler still, the result is a richly-layered, perfectly balanced whisky that has the complexity of a bourbon, with the signature smoothness of Crown Royal.
More By Crown Royal
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)