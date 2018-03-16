Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Crown Royal

Crown Royal – bourbon Mash

This special blend showcases the warm vanilla and subtle oaky notes of Crown’s bourbon mash whiskeys. This whisky has been aged in a combination of new charred American oak and previously-bourbon barrels. Hold your tumbler still, the result is a richly-layered, perfectly balanced whisky that has the complexity of a bourbon, with the signature smoothness of Crown Royal.

