Bulleit – Frontier Whiskey Gift Set with 2 Mugs

Unwind with a mug of Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey. Packaged with two branded ceramic mugs, the complexity of Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey comes from its unique blend of rye, corn, and barley malt, along with special strains of yeast and Kentucky limestone-filtered water. Due to its especially high rye content, Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Medium amber in color, with gentle spiciness and sweet oak aromas, the mid-palate is smooth with tones of maple, oak, and nutmeg. The finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light-tasting toffee flavor. Simply combine our bourbon whiskey with cloves, lemon juice, brown sugar and hot water for a comforting Hot Toddy. Bulleit Bourbon is still distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition. High rye content gives it a bold, spicy character with a distinctively smooth, clean finish. Kentucky limestone-filtered water provides a foundation for the bourbon's character, while charred American oak barrels lend a smoky backbone. Please drink responsibly.