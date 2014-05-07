Balvenie Double Wood 12
Single Malt, 12 Year | 750 ml | Starts at $64.99
Product of Scotland. Sweet fruit and oloroso sherry notes layered with honey and vanilla. 86 Proof
SkuSC-BALV12-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalScotch

