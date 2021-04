Balcones – True Blue 100 Proof Straight Corn Whiskey

True Blue 100 is made from the same select barrels of our blue corn whisky that have always gone into our True Blue Cask Strength, diluted down to 100 proof. As much, many bourbon drinkers in particular may gravitate to this powerfully subtle DRAM. Baby Blue's old brother, aged 2 years, with deeper flavors, aromas and finishes.