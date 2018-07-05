Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Michael Collins Irish 375ml – Blended Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The whiskey begins with water from the Cooley mountains, it is pot distilled using select grains. The final blend is a mix of whiskies that are aged from 4 to 12 years in oak casks.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos