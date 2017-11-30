Laphroaig Select Islay Single Malt – Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A Fully Natural color with no caramel added, it is sparkling gold with layers of color - arising from different maturations and oils mixing together.NOSE: Peat first, then ripe red fruits from the PX and Oloroso casks. A hint of dryness next from the American oak with a long lingering florally finish - Marzipan and even limes at the end.PALATE: This full bodied whisky is initially sweet up front- matching the nose, then the classic dry, peaty, ashy flavors come bounding in followed by a lovely rich finish arising from the rich fruits of the European casks.96 Proof Single Malt Scotch