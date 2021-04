J and B – Rare Blended Scotch

50 ml From $ 9.49

750 ml From $ 25.99

1 L From $ 39.99

1.75 L From $ 39.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Product of Scotland. A swirling medley of cocoa and woodsy flavors with a decadent and smooth finish. 80 Proof