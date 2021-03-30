Deliver ASAP to
Suntory Toki – Japanese Whisky

Blend of carefully selected whiskies from the House of Suntory's globally acclaimed Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 6 days ago

    Extremely smooth

    Can’t really drink anything else right now
    Andrew Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 weeks ago

    Japan is proving that whisky can be done all over the globe.

    This is a fantastic sipping whisky.
    Jay S. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Yum

    Yum
    Mark C. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great w Truley!

    Any of the tropical flavors!
    Piat O. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Always nice

    Enjoy!
    Aleksey A. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Very smooth

    very easy to drink, lots of flavor
    Jamin M. - Verified buyer