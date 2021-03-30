Suntory Toki – Japanese Whisky
Blend of carefully selected whiskies from the House of Suntory's globally acclaimed Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries.
- 6 days ago
Extremely smoothCan’t really drink anything else right nowAndrew Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 weeks ago
Japan is proving that whisky can be done all over the globe.This is a fantastic sipping whisky.Jay S. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
YumYumMark C. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Great w Truley!Any of the tropical flavors!Piat O. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Always niceEnjoy!Aleksey A. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Very smoothvery easy to drink, lots of flavorJamin M. - Verified buyer