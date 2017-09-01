Crown Royal – Blenders' Mash Blended Canadian Whisky

Lounge in luxury with an incredibly smooth glass of Crown Royal Blenders' Mash Blended Canadian Whisky. This special blend showcases warm vanilla flavor and subtle oaky notes, ending with a sweet caramel finish. This 80 proof spirit is one of the most flavorful and complex of the five unique whiskies that comprise Crown Royal’s extraordinary signature blend. Aged in a combination of new charred American oak and ex-American Whiskey barrels, the result is a richly-layered, perfectly balanced whisky that has the signature smoothness of Crown Royal. Enjoy on the rocks or mixed into an Old Fashioned for a distinct tasting experience. First created in 1939 as a gift for the king and queen of England, a Canadian entrepreneur created a blend of 50 whiskies and wrapped a bottle in a regal purple bag with gold stitching. Affectionately named "Crown Royal", our whisky maintains the integrity and quality of our process today as it was first presented to English royalty. Blended with 50 distinct whiskies, Crown Royal assures decadence in every bottle of our signature whiskies. Please drink responsibly.