Wheatley – Vodka
Craft Distilled by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and his dedicated team at the Distillery, Wheatley Vodka is made in small batches using Harlen’s one of a kind micro-still and a unique recipe of wheat and other grains. Distilled a total of 10 times, triple filtered, and bottled at 82 proof, this artisanal vodka has a clean, crisp, and fresh taste. Harlen has always wanted to make a premium vodka, and knows from experience that wheat offers a delicate and balanced flavor profile. The wheat recipe is cooked, fermented, and distilled seven times on the micro-still before being married with a recipe made from other grains and distilled an additional three times. As Harlen describes it, "This is how vodka is supposed to taste."