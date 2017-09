Vincent Van Gogh Pineapple Vodka

Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $ 28.99

95 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Bouquet is like freshly cut pineapple; palate entry is sweet and fruity; by the midpalate it's the viscous texture that's attractive.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability