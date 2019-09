Svedka – Swedish Vodka

750 ml From $ 15.49

750 ml From $ 17.49

750 ml From $ 20.37

1.75 L From $ 22.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Sweden knows how to do vodka. Svedka is distilled 5 times from Swedish winter wheat to to craft this clean, subtle, smooth drinking vodka. Order a Moscow Mule, a White Russian, or a Dirty Martini and taste the difference. Or, in plain vodka isn’t your thing, try one of Svedka’s citron, cherry, clementine, raspberry, vanilla, or piña colada flavors.