Svedka Vodka

More By Svedka

Saucey / Vodka

Svedka Vodka – Swedish Vodka

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Sweden knows how to do vodka. Svedka is distilled 5 times from Swedish winter wheat to to craft this clean, subtle, smooth drinking vodka. Order a Moscow Mule, a White Russian, or a Dirty Martini and taste the difference. Or, in plain vodka isn’t your thing, try one of Svedka’s citron, cherry, clementine, raspberry, vanilla, or piña colada flavors.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (0)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google