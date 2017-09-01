Smirnoff – 90 Proof Vodka

750 ml From $ 14.99

1.75 L From $ 30.08 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Whether you sip it on the rocks or mixed with soda and a twist, Smirnoff No. 27 90 Proof Vodka is ready for any cocktail party. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, this gluten free vodka is Kosher Certified and made from non-GMO corn. Try it in a party punch during your next bash or get-together, or enjoy it straight up in vodka shots. Created to help you craft the perfect martini, this 90 proof vodka is dry, airy and crisp with an exceptionally smooth, dry finish. Serve this vodka mixed with dry vermouth and bitters, and drop in two whole green olives to whip up a classic vodka martini. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.