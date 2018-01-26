Skyy Infusions – Wild Strawberry
1
California. Ripe berries are enhanced with hints of tropical vanilla. 80 Proof
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 3 years ago
Great service.Great service.MDMichael D.
- 3 years ago
Quality product and impeccable service equals out to the perfect Saucey experience. Thank You again.Quality product and impeccable service equals out to the perfect Saucey experience. Thank You again.MDMichael D.
- 3 years ago
Skyy Wild Strawberry Vodka is a wonderful spirit to jazz up any get together. The flavor profile stays true to its name, bursting with a delicious sweet strawberry taste. Keep it fun and fruity with this brand and flavor guaranteed. Five out of five stars from me.Skyy Wild Strawberry Vodka is a wonderful spirit to jazz up any get together. The flavor profile stays true to its name, bursting with a delicious sweet strawberry taste. Keep it fun and fruity with this brand and flavor guaranteed. Five out of five stars from me.MDMichael D.