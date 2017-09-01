Khor – Platinum Vodka

Made from corn, this is one of the few vodkas that uses the latest technology of platinum filtration and a unique system of special birch and alder-tree charcoal filters. Platinum filtration is a state of the art process that gives this vodka a clean, balanced, and soft finish. We have obtained the perfect balance of the finest ingredients that is at the heart of this vodka’s exceptional smoothness. Khor Platinum will be appreciated by true connoisseurs and is an ideal choice for cocktails at an excellent price.