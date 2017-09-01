Khor – De Luxe Vodka

KHOR De Luxe vodka is a masterpiece created for connoisseurs.



This is the result of implementation of unrivaled formula that is based on Lux grade high quality spirit. KHOR De Luxe goes through 7 unique stages of filtration that provide clarity and incomparable smoothness. The perfect combination of natural ingredients of the highest quality gives it exquisite flavor and soft aftertaste. Its design was created by one of the best branding agencies in the world. This exclusive piece of art is perfect for both cocktails and neat shots.