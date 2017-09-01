Khor – Platinum Vodka

Made from corn, this is one of the few vodkas that uses the latest technology of platinum filtration and a unique system of special birch and alder-tree charcoal filters. Platinum filtration is a state of the art process that gives this vodka a clean, balanced, and soft finish. We have obtained the perfect balance of the finest ingre - dients that is at the heart of this vodka’s exceptional smoothness. Khor Platinum will be appreciated by true connoisseurs and is an ideal choice for cocktails at an excellent price.