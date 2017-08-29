Ketel One Vodka
Home/Vodka/Ketel One Vodka

Ketel One Vodka

Vodka | 1 l
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This vodka is hand made in small batches, triple distilled and charcoal filtered since 1691.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyketel one
SkuVO-K78024-1L
Size1 l
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like