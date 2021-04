Kaiken – Ultra Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 26.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A deep, ruby red color, this blend is both an elegant and complex wine. Showcases notes of mature red berries, tobacco and spices accompanied by vanilla notes coming from the aging in French oak barrels. It is a dense, mouth-filling wine showing good structure and very soft tannins.