Iceberg – Vodka

1.75 L From $ 8.99

750 ml From $ 13.99

1 L From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GOLD MEDAL AND BEST BUY-WORLD SPIRITS COMPETION, GOLD MEDAL-INTERNATIONAL WINE AND SPIRITS COMP IN LONDON, ENGLAND. Blended with triple distilled rich Canadian grans and iceberg water.