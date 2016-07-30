Svedka Raspberry
Home/Spirits/Vodka/Flavored Vodka/Svedka Raspberry

Svedka Raspberry

Raspberry Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
Features fresh Raspberry essence concentrated six times. 70 Proof
Get this delivered
SkuVO-SVERS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like