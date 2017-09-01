Smirnoff – Grape Vodka

375 ml From $ 11.00

10 bottles 50 ml From $ 11.00

1 L From $ 17.45

1.75 L From $ 20.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Infused with natural grape flavor for a sweet and fruity finish, Smirnoff Grape is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next get-together or evening out with friends. Triple distilled, this gluten free vodka specialty is smooth enough to be enjoyed on the rocks, in a round of vodka shots or added as a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink at your next cocktail party. Simply mix this triple distilled vodka specialty with soda water, lemonade or iced tea to make a delicious specialty vodka drink. Smirnoff Grape’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.