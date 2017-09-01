Smirnoff – Blueberry Vodka

Infused with a natural blueberry flavor for a smooth and delicious taste, Smirnoff Blueberry is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party. Triple distilled, this 70 proof specialty spirit is smooth enough to sip on the rocks or in a cocktail recipe with a fruity twist. Simply mix this vodka specialty with club soda, lemonade or cranberry juice for a refreshing tasting drink to serve up at your next party. This gluten free vodka specialty is also an essential ingredient in the delicious Blueberry Martini. Smirnoff Blueberry’s tasty fruit infused flavor allows for endless unique mixed drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.