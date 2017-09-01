Smirnoff – Coconut Vodka

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Coconut is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 70 proof vodka is infused with natural coconut flavor for a delicate, sweet taste and easy finish. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our coconut specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or added to your favorite mixed drink for a delicious kick. Simply mix with pineapple juice, pour over ice and garnish with a pineapple slice and mint sprig for a refreshing tasting Crowd Surfer cocktail. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please drink responsibly.