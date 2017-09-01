Smirnoff – Pineapple Vodka

Smirnoff Pineapple is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party, infused with a natural pineapple flavor for a tropical taste of the islands in your drinks. Triple distilled, this 70 proof specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink on the rocks or in a round of shots. Simply mix this vodka specialty with orange juice and lime juice and pour over ice with an orange twist. It also pairs well with soda water, lemonade or pineapple juice for an easy mixed drink. Smirnoff Pineapple’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Includes one 70 proof 375 mL bottle of Smirnoff Pineapple. Please enjoy responsibly.