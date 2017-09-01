Smirnoff – Cranberry Vodka

Smirnoff Cranberry is infused with the natural flavor of cranberry, adding a perfect balance of tart and sweet to any mixed drink. This vodka specialty is triple distilled, making it smooth enough to enjoy on the rocks or in a round of shots. Simply mix this gluten free vodka specialty with club soda and lime for a refreshing tasting drink to serve at your next cocktail party. Smirnoff Cranberry’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.