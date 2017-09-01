Smirnoff – Pink Lemonade Vodka

Infused with bright notes of pink berries and the classic flavor and certified colors of lemonade, Smirnoff Pink Lemonade tastes as refreshing as a tropical breeze. Triple distilled, this specialty spirit offers a pleasantly tart and sweet combination of juicy lemon flavor balanced with hints of raspberry and strawberry. Enjoy a chilled shot or serve with club soda over ice for a delicious drink to stay cool with. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.