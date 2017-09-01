Smirnoff – Passion Fruit Vodka

375 ml From $ 11.00

1 L From $ 20.49

1.75 L From $ 21.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Smirnoff Passion Fruit is the perfect Vodka Specialty to feature at your next cocktail party, infused with the sweet tart flavor of tropical passion fruit. This vodka specialty is triple distilled, making this specialty spirit smooth enough for enjoying on the rocks or for a round of vodka shots. Simply combine this 70 proof vodka specialty with lemonade, shake and pour over ice, and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing Passion Fruit Lemonade mixed drink. Smirnoff Passion Fruit’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.