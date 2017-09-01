Smirnoff – Root Beer Float Vodka

Smirnoff Root Beer Float is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party, infused with the flavors of a root beer float for the perfect balance of vanilla, spice and sweetness. This specialty is triple distilled, making it smooth enough to enjoy over ice or for a round of shots. Simply mix with Zacapa Rum, half & half and maple syrup for a smooth, creamy Spiked Milkshake cocktail. Smirnoff Root Beer Float’s rich infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.