Smirnoff – Lime Vodka

Infused with a natural lime flavor for a refreshing citrus taste, Smirnoff Lime is the perfect Vodka Specialty for your next cocktail party. It features a tart citrus flavor, which adds a great balance to your mixed drinks. Gluten free and triple distilled, this 70 proof specialty spirit is smooth enough to drink by itself on the rocks or for a round of vodka shots. Simply mix this Kosher Certified vodka specialty with club soda, cranberry juice or orange juice for a sweet and tangy vodka drink that's easy to create and is sure to delight. Smirnoff Lime’s tasty fruit infused flavors allow for endless unique drink ideas. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please enjoy responsibly.