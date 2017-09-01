Smirnoff – Moscow Mule Vodka

With over 75 years of success through an iconic drink recipe, Smirnoff Moscow Mule Ginger & Lime offers an easy-to-make, bar quality cocktail that's ready for celebrating. Made with Smirnoff No. 21 80 Proof Vodka, this specialty spirit is infused with ginger and lime flavor, delivering the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Simply mix with ginger ale or soda, garnish with a wedge of lime and serve in a copper mug for a traditional Moscow Mule. Pioneered by Smirnoff in 1941, the Moscow Mule came to life through brand owner John Martin's collaboration with Jack Morgan, owner of the Cock'n Bull pub on Hollywood's sunset strip. Revitalizing the waning popularity of ginger beer, Mr. Martin paired his newly invented cocktail with the niche serving style of a copper mug. We pride ourselves on bringing our famous beverage to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from our traditionally distilled vodka. Please drink responsibly.