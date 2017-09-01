Smirnoff Sours – Green Apple Vodka

375 ml From $ 7.10

750 ml From $ 9.99

1 L From $ 9.99

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sours Green Apple is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with the crisp flavor of green apples for a sour and sweet taste. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our sour green apple specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a tart kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply pour in a chilled glass for a perfect shot. Founded in 1864, the Smirnoff brand traveled from Russia to the rest of the world due to our award-winning quality and smooth liquid. We pride ourselves on bringing our famous beverage to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from our traditionally distilled vodka. Please drink responsibly.