Smirnoff Sourced – Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

1 L From $ 19.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sourced Ruby Red Grapefruit is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with real grapefruit juice for a tart and refreshing taste. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our grapefruit specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply add tonic water and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting mixed drink. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please drink responsibly.