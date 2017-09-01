Cîroc – Summer Watermelon Vodka

375 ml From $ 15.99

1 L From $ 41.99

1.75 L From $ 49.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Whether you're at home, a bar or relaxing by the water, bring a touch of fun to summer celebrations with the ultra premium, juicy taste of CIROC Limited Edition Summer Watermelon. Our rich tasting spirit is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This vodka is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of watermelon and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Bursting with vibrant flavor, our Summer Watermelon blend is born from summer and bred for sunshine. Simply mix with club soda in an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with a watermelon slice and mint for a refreshing tasting CIROC Summer Watermelon cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 1 L bottle of CIROC Limited Edition Summer Watermelon. Please drink responsibly.