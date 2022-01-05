Cîroc – Apple Vodka

200 ml From $ 10.99

375 ml From $ 15.99

750 ml From $ 26.49

1 L From $ 37.99

CIROC Apple is a rich tasting, award-winning spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of green apple and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with fresh lemon and cranberry juices and pour over ice for a CIROC Apple & Cranberry Cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Apple. Please drink responsibly.