Cîroc Apple
Home/Spirits/Vodka/Flavored Vodka/Cîroc Apple

Cîroc Apple

Apple Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $36.99
France. Irresistibly crisp and silky smooth, infused with a distinctive blend of apples. 75 Proof
Get this delivered
SkuVO-CÎROC-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka