Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Skyy Infusion Pineapple – Pineapple Flavored Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Rated "BEST IN CLASS" by the Beverage Testing Institute-2008,THREE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 Infused with premium SKYY Vodka and succulent real fruit with a finish of authentic, pineapple flavor!
More By Skyy
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos