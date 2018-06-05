Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Grey Goose La Poire – Flavored Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
In the fine epicurean tradition of France, essence of Anjou pears is artistically blended with the world's finest vodka to create La Poire; light, smooth taste and abundant sweet aroma of fresh pears.
More By Grey Goose
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos