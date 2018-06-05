Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Deep Eddy Vodka Ruby Red 50 Ml – Flavored Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
GOLD MEDAL 2014 LOS ANGELES SPIRITS COMPETITION. A pure 20 foot column distilled vodka, infused with real ruby red grapefruit juice. Sweetened with pure cane sugar and no artificial flavorings.
More By Deep Eddy
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos