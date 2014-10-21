Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka
Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka

Sweet Tea Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
Southern style sweet tea infused vodka distilled four times. 70 Proof
Brand/companyfire fly
SkuVO-FIRESWT-750
Size750 ml
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

